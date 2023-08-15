The episode aired on 5STAR (Freeview channel 131) and took viewers back to the murder of 18-year-old Jon-Jo Highton who was stabbed to death in Deepdale in 2014.

After a night in the pub, young father Jon-Jo was ambushed by a gang armed with a samurai sword, axes and knives. He suffered horrific wounds to his neck, face and body and died at the scene.

In ‘Murdered for Revenge’, Jon-Jo’s friends and family share the shock and trauma of Jon-Jo’s murder and the afftect it had on their lives and community, while Lancashire Police detectives reveal how they caught his killers.