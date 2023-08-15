News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Channel 5 revisits murder of Preston dad Jon-Jo Highton in true crime series Murdered for Revenge

Channel 5 revisited a tragic Preston murder for its true crime documentary series, ‘Murdered for Revenge’, last night.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

The episode aired on 5STAR (Freeview channel 131) and took viewers back to the murder of 18-year-old Jon-Jo Highton who was stabbed to death in Deepdale in 2014.

After a night in the pub, young father Jon-Jo was ambushed by a gang armed with a samurai sword, axes and knives. He suffered horrific wounds to his neck, face and body and died at the scene.

In ‘Murdered for Revenge’, Jon-Jo’s friends and family share the shock and trauma of Jon-Jo’s murder and the afftect it had on their lives and community, while Lancashire Police detectives reveal how they caught his killers.

You can watch Murdered for Revenge on My5 here.