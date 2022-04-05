The robbery occurred inside Haslingden News in Manchester Road shortly after 8.05am on September 13, 2021.

A crash-in-transit guard was approached by two men carrying a machete and a large piece of wood as he was about to refill a cash machine.

The masked men – Gordon Hopkins and Anthony Hughes – stole three cash cassettes containing £80,000 before fleeing the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf.

Det Sgt Dave Bowler, of East CID, said: “Hopkins and Hughes are dangerous individuals who travelled from West Yorkshire armed with weapons and intent on committing a pre-planned robbery.

“Their reckless and selfish actions could have easily resulted in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.”

The Golf was spotted on the M62 less than an hour later and was stopped by officers from West Yorkshire Police in Sowerby Bridge.

Hughes fled the vehicle and ran across the live lanes of the M62, dropping his snood as he tried to escape.

The snood was traced back to 38-year-old Hughes via DNA analysis.

Hopkins, 44, fled into a nearby garden where he was spotted stuffing items into a wheelie bin while wearing latex gloves.

Detectives linked a balaclava found in the wheelie bin back to Hopkins.

£80,000 in cash and a cloned number plate used in the offence was also recovered from the Golf.

Hughes, of Coronation Parade, Leeds, and Hopkins, of Spen Walk, Leeds, both pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were both deemed to be dangerous offenders after appearing before Recorder Nicholas Clarke QC at Burnley Crown Court on Friday (April 1).

Both men were given custodial sentences of 13 years and eight months, with an extended licence period of three years and eight months.

“It was thanks to the dedication and hard work of my colleagues, both in Lancashire and West Yorkshire, that these two individuals are now starting significant custodial sentences,” Det Sgt Dave Bowler added.

“Even when they are released, the fact that they are on licence means they will continue to be monitored by the authorities.”

