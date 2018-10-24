CCTV released after puppies were stolen in armed robbery

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Stretford, in which eight puppies were stolen from a house.

Around 21.50pm on Tuesday 23 October 2018, police were called to reports that armed thieves had forced their way in to a family home on Alpha Road in Stretford.

Eight French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a house

The offenders – armed with a knife – made demands for cash and mobile phones, and threatened a 26-year-old woman, who is six months pregnant.

The men then took eight French Bulldog puppies, which were only a day old, and fled the scene.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Dave Jones of GMP’s Trafford Borough, said: “It’s completely shocking that a pregnant woman and her three young children have faced such a terrifying ordeal, and we are determined to find the men responsible.

“As well as finding the offenders, an immediate priority is to find these puppies. They are only a day old, and they won’t survive for long without their mum, so they need to be brought home as soon as possible.

“I need anyone with information about the whereabouts of the puppies, or the men responsible, to please contact police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7747 quoting reference number 2218 of 24/10/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.