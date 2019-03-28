CCTV released after £6,000 of damage caused to car

Police have shared CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after £6,000 of damage was done to a car.

In the early hours of March 23, two men were seen to enter a vehicle in Whittingham and remove a sat nav, dashboard and steering wheel.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "In the early hours of the 23rd March two men entered the victim's vehicle in Whittingham and removed the Sat Nav system, dashboard and steering wheel and also caused damage inside. The total loss to the victim is around £6000.

"The men left in a vehicle believed to be a white Mazda 3.

"If you know who the men are or have any information please contact us on 101 or email PC BURNS at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 925/230319."