CCTV images released in Lancashire murder investigation show missing woman shopping in Asda

Police investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old Lancashire woman have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe could be her.

Detectives searching for Susan Wareing, from Darwen, confirmed on Wednesday, March 20, that her disappearance is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Could this be Susan Wareing? This image was taken from CCTV at Asda in School Street, Darwen at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, January 29.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder last week, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It was initially thought that Susan was last seen on January 30 at around 10pm, leaving a home in Blackburn Road, Darwen.

But the last corroborated sighting of her was at a doctor’s surgery on James Street West on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 16.

Detectives in Lancashire are continuing to piece together what are believed to be her final movements.

Police investigating the disappearance of Darwen woman Susan Waring, 45, believe a woman carrying an umbrella (pictured) might have spoken to her at Asda in Darwen, on January 29.

As a result of CCTV enquiries, police are looking into the possibility that Susan might have been at Asda on School Street, Darwen at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, January 29.

The woman who detectives believe to be Susan (pictured left in the black hat and grey/silver jacket), has been captured on the supermarket's CCTV speaking to another woman (pictured right and carrying an umbrella).

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “I have a team of detectives working hard to find out what has happened to Susan and where she may be.

“No one has seen or heard from Susan for weeks which is very unusual. She is often in touch with her sister, and is an active Facebook user but has not logged on since towards the end of January.

Detectives looking for Susan confirmed on Wednesday, March 20, that her disappearance is now being treated as a murder investigation.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and reiterate my plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are treating this CCTV footage as a potential sighting of Susan and need anyone with information about the two people in the pictures to come forward.

“If you recognise the women, remember seeing them on that day or think you may be one of the women, please come forward.”

“Any information, no matter how small, could be important.”

There had been previous reported sightings of Susan in the Dumbarton area of Scotland, but detectives have been able to rule them out and do not believe them to be her.

Susan is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, of small build, with brown eyes and collar-length, curly, brown hair.

She speaks with a North West accent and has tattoos on both arms and legs, including smiley faces on her legs.

Searches continue to take place at a property in the Blackburn Road area of Darwen.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20190320-0963.

You can also report information online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E01-PO1

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org