CCTV captures the moment armfuls of coats were stolen from Next near Preston

CCTV footage has been released showing the moment handfuls of coats were stolen from a clothing shop near Preston.

The footage from last Friday (March 8) shows a foreign registered dark red people carrier, believed to be a Vauxhall Sintra, pull up close to Next on the Capital Centre Retail Park in Walton-le-Dale.

The moment the dark red people carrier, believed to be a Vauxhall Sintra, nearly crashes into a white van after making off with stolen coats from Next in Walton-le-Dale

Police believe it was in a convoy with a light blue hatchback, believed to be an Audi A3, suspected to be using cloned plates.

The footage shows the moment one suspect goes into Next before running back to the people carrier with two armfuls of coats.

The suspect then gets into the vehicle before it drives off at speed - almost crashing into a white van on the car park.

It happened at around 3.20pm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We want to appeal for help and also warn businesses after a number of similar thefts from Next on the Capitol Centre Retail Park near Preston.

"Please be assured we are making all the CCTV and other enquiries we can to trace the vehicles and the offenders but we want other businesses to be aware of this type of theft and the vehicles being used."

Anyone with information or who may know where these vehicles are being kept, or who is using them, can contact police by emailing 3595@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 04/51556/19.