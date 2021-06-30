CCTV appeal to identify man in connection with racially aggravated assault on Heysham bus

Police want to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated assault, which happened on the 1A Stagecoach bus travelling from Heysham to Lancaster.

Police have only just released the CCTV image after the assault at around 8.20pm on May 20.

The victim was sat on the top deck of the bus when he was approached from behind by a man wearing a yellow jacket, who put a sharp object to his face and made a racist comment towards him.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault on a bus.

The victim was left shaken but fortunately not injured.

No arrest has been made at this stage.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “This kind of abhorrent behaviour has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

“We have already made a number of enquiries to identify the individual responsible. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the CCTV image.”