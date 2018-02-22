CCTV APPEAL: Thief steals bank card from woman's car

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a thief targeted a woman's car in Lancashire.

Police say a thief stole a bank card from the woman's car on Beechwood Drive, Blackburn, on January 9.

The card was then used to make purchases at a petrol station in Preston New Road..

A police spokesman said in a post to social media: "Do you recognise this man? We'd like to speak to him after a woman's bank card was stolen from her vehicle.

"The card was then used to make purchases at a petrol station."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref ED1800502.