CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Leyland warehouse

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a theft from a warehouse in Leyland.

READ MORE TOP STORIES: WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Jail for Preston dog owner who starved his dogs to death

Police say that on Tuesday, January 16, nearly £1,500 of goods were stolen from a warehouse at DCM Surfaces, Wigan Road.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public for help in identify the man pictured who they feel may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Two males climbed over the perimeter fence and walked into the warehouse.

"The men then over a short period of time made several trips in and out of the warehouse stealing high value plant items totalling nearly £1500."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number SC1800436.