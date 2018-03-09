CCTV APPEAL: Theft from car in Preston

A woman's purse was stolen from her car in broad daylight in Preston, say police.

Officers say the incident happened on Deepdale Mill Street between 2.30pm and 3.25pm on Friday, February 16.

The woman's purse contained her bank cards which according to reports, the thief attempted to use a short time later.

Police are now appealing for help in identifying a man who they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

A spokesman for the police said: "We want to speak to the man in the CCTV after a report of a car being broken into in broad daylight in Preston.

"An offender is believed to have got into a woman's car parked outside some units on Deepdale Mill Street.

"She later noticed her purse containing some bank/credit cards was no longer in her handbag.

"These cards were used or attempted to be used a short time later in two nearby shops.

"We want to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote reference SA1802942.