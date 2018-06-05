CCTV APPEAL: Purse theft from Penwortham shop

A woman had her purse stolen while she visited a shop in Penwortham, say police.

The incident is reported to have happened on June 1 at the Mccolls on Leyland Road after the woman placed her purse on the counter.

Officers are now appealing for help in identifying a woman who may be able to help with their investigation.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing for assistance in identifying the female in the photograph below in relation to an incident of theft.

"The incident occurred at the McColls Store where the victim has left her purse on the counter and it has been picked up by another person.

"If you know who the female in the photograph is, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail PC 2814 via his e-mail address: 2814@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.