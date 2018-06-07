CCTV APPEAL: Purse stolen at Leyland supermarket in 'distraction theft'

A woman had her purse stolen after she was distracted by a man at a Leyland supermarket, say police.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Friday, May 11 at the Morrisons on Olympian Way.

A man started chatting to the woman, who is 64 years-old, and police say that the man reached into her handbag and stole her purse while she was distracted.

A spokesman for South Ribble Police said in a comment to their Facebook page: "We want to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with the theft of a 64-year-old woman's purse at a supermarket in Leyland.

"A man walked up to the victim whilst she was shopping and started talking to her.

"Whilst she was distracted he reached into her handbag on her trolley and took her purse.

"He then abandoned his own trolley with his 'shopping' inside and walked out of the store.

"We think the man in the CCTV will be able to help us with our investigation - if you know him get in touch and we will do the rest.

"This could be your mum or grandma so please share both to help with the case and also to urge older people to zip their handbags up and keep purses and valuables as safe as they can."

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail at 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference SC1804068