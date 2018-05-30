CCTV APPEAL: Criminal damage at Preston Train Station

A CCTV appeal has been launched after chip and pin machines at Preston Train Station were damaged, says British Transport Police.

Police say that on May 5, at around 1.20am, a man entered Preston station booking office, with a group of friends.

He is then believed to have approached the booking office window where the chip and pin machines were damaged.



A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We’d like to speak to [this man] in connection with an incident where a man poured water into chip and pin machines at the station.



"We believe he may have information which could help the investigation into this criminal damage."

Anyone with information is asked to Text 61016 – quoting 219 of May 24 – or call 0800 40 50 40 if you have any information which could help the investigation.