CCTV appeal after wedding rings stolen from Longridge home

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a home in Longridge was raided, say police.

Burglars entered a house in the Hacking Drive area between 8am and 6.25pm on February 21, taking a laptop, tablet, iPhone, watches and wedding rings.

Following enquiries, police would now like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

Sgt Mick Aspden, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a burglary in Longridge.

“If you recognise this man please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3093@lancashire.pnn.police quoting crime reference EG1801371.