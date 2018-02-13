CCTV appeal after taxi driver assault in Lancashire

An appeal has been launched by Lancashire Police after a taxi driver was kicked and punched during a violent robbery in Blackburn.

Police have released pictures today (Tuesday, February 12) following the incident which took place at around 4.20am on December 16 in Mosley Walk.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with their investigation

Officers received reports that a taxi driver had been called to an address to collect a fare when his vehicle was approached by two males. According to police reports both men are said to have asked how much the fare would cost before punching the victim in the face, pulling him from the vehicle and repeatedly kicking and punching him.

Police say the men took £200 and the 36-year-old’s taxi dispatch system before making off from the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

Following CCTV enquiries officers want to identify this man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

Det Con Michelle Marston, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Blackburn.

“The victim was viciously assaulted and we are trying to identify this man as part of our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or know who he is, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01254) 353866 or email 2552@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference ED1721204.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.