CCTV appeal after Preston woman has jaw and teeth broken in nasty attack outside Replay bar

Officers have renewed their appeal to find a man wanted in connection with the assault outside Replay bar in Main Sprit Weind, off Church Street, in the summer.

Five months have passed since the woman, aged in her 20s, was punched in the face at around 3am on July 23, whilst trying to be a peacemaker in a fight between two other women.

She suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Officers have renewed their appeal to find a man wanted in connection with an assault outside Replay bar in Main Sprit Weind, off Church Street, Preston in July, 2021

But detectives say new information has come to light and they now want to speak to a man seen on CCTV, who they believe might be from Birmingham.

Det Con Gary Brackley, of Preston CID, said: "We are issuing a renewed appeal to identify this man in connection with the assault outside Replay bar in Main Sprit Weind, off Church Street.

"This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack. The victim was acting as a peacemaker in a fight between two women when she was assaulted.

"While this incident took place some time ago, we have new information which suggests the man pictured is from Birmingham.

"If you can help please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0218 of July 23.

