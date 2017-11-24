CCTV appeal after bike thefts at Lancaster train station

Do you know these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection with the theft of bikes from Lancaster train station.

They were stolen over a three month period between September and November this year.

October - British Transport Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft from Lancaster train station in October.

A Boardman push bike was stolen from the bike racks on platform 5 on September 10.

A black Diamond back mountain bike with red walls on the tyres was stolen on October 25 from the cycle racks on platform 3.

A red Hase Lepus recumbent trike was also taken from the bike racks on platform 3 on November 8.

Inspector Neil Hubbs said: “It’s important to remember to register your bike and ensure a solid lock is used to secure it. If a bike is adequately marked, it makes it much easier to identify and therefore helps reduce the risk of becoming a victim of bike theft.

November - British Transport Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bike from Lancaster train station in November.

“We regularly conduct cycle crime awareness surgeries at stations across the North West to offer crime prevention advice and mark bikes. Follow our twitter account @BTPLancs for details of these events.

“We also target stations with covert and overt policing operations to catch would-be offenders in the act and CCTV provides a great tool to identify those we don’t catch red handed.

“We will continue to work closely with train operating companies to tackle cycle crime.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents or who recognises the people pictured in the images should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 317 of 23/11/2017 and the image name ie October.