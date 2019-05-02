Catterall burglary warning after thieves raid 9 homes in one night on same street

A burglary spree in Catterall has seen nine homes on the same street raided by thieves overnight.



Police are urging families in Catterallto remain vigilant after nine homes in Meadowcroft Avenue, off Garstang Road, reported burglaries overnight on Tuesday, April 30.

Nine homes were targeted by burglars overnight on Tuesday, April 30 in Meadowcroft Avenue in Garstang. Pic-Google Maps

Thieves appear to be targeting sheds and garages in the area, with a number of bikes and fishing tackle reported stolen.

Officers said the targeted garages and sheds have had locks and doors forced open using a crowbar-type tool.

PC Banks of Lancashire Police, said: "We are following up on several leads in relation to CCTV in the area.

"Please be extra vigilant at this time and if you have any further information that may be useful in this investigation, please email 3473@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"