Cash for Kids charity bucket worth £300 is snatched from trampoline park in Preston

A charity bucket containing around £300 in donations has been snatched from a Trampoline Park in Preston.



Money raised for children's charity Cash for Kids was stolen from Energi Trampoline Park in Queens Shopping Park at around 8.45pm on Friday, October 18.

Police would like to speak to this man following the theft of a charity bucket from Energi Trampoline Park in Queens Retail Park, Preston on Friday, October 18 Pic: Energi Preston

The charity bucket had been in the venue's cafe when a man walked into the venue and stole it whilst staff were distracted with customers.

A police spokesman said: "We were called after reports of a theft at Energi Trampoline Park in Queens Retail Park, Preston.

"It was reported a man had entered the building at around 8.45pm on Friday (October 18) and taken a charity box."

The family entertainment venue said the man can be seen on CCTV hiding the bucket underneath a jacket he had been carrying on his arm.

An Energi spokesman said: "We cannot believe this has happened while our staff were distracted on a busy Friday evening and we are shocked that anyone could do this to a kids' charity.

"This bucket was due to be collected by the wonderful team at Cash for Kids as it was nearly full and we estimate £200 to £300 was in the bucket.

"We have clear CCTV of the man putting the bucket underneath his jacket and exiting the building.

"We have an extensive CCTV system throughout the entire building so it's very clear what's happened.

"It's such a shame because Cash for Kids are an amazing charity and help thousands of local children every year.

"All the money raised on behalf of Cash for Kids stays in the area it was raised in, so all the cash directly benefits children in Preston.

"We now want to identify this man. If you think you recognise him, please contact us privately or contact Lancashire Police."



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1237 of October 23.

Who are Cash for Kids?

Cash for Kids are a grant making charity helping unwell and disadvantaged children across the UK.

All the money raised on behalf of Cash for Kids stays in the area it was raised in, benefiting children in the local community.

Every year it raises millions of pounds for local children and young people who are suffering from abuse or neglect, who are disabled and have special needs or who simply need extra care or guidance.