Cars set alight at Preston city centre dealership
A used car dealership in Preston city centre has been targeted by suspected arsonists after seven cars were set on fire.
Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the blaze at around 4am this morning (October 23) at the used car dealership in Old Vicarage, off Lancaster Road.
Seven cars listed for sale were found ablaze on the forecourt outside the auto sales garage
Firefighters arrived at the scene behind the Black A Moor Head pub.
