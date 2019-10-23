Cars set alight at Preston city centre dealership

Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the blaze at around 4am this morning (October 23) at the used car dealership in Old Vicarage, off Lancaster Road.

A used car dealership in Preston city centre has been targeted by suspected arsonists after seven cars were set on fire.

Seven cars listed for sale were found ablaze on the forecourt outside the auto sales garage

Firefighters arrived at the scene behind the Black A Moor Head pub.

