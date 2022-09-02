Carnforth man to stand trial over child rape and sexual assault charges
A Carnforth man is set to stand trial over allegations of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:21 pm
Ross Aaron Brannigan, 27, of Langdale Road in the town, made a first appearance at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on August 31.
He is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
At Lancaster Magistrates’ Court he did not enter a plea and magistrates bailed him unconditionally to appear at Preston Crown Court for a trial on September 21.