Carnforth man to stand trial over child rape and sexual assault charges

A Carnforth man is set to stand trial over allegations of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:21 pm

Ross Aaron Brannigan, 27, of Langdale Road in the town, made a first appearance at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on August 31.

He is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

At Lancaster Magistrates’ Court he did not enter a plea and magistrates bailed him unconditionally to appear at Preston Crown Court for a trial on September 21.

