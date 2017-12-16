Car seized and motorist arrested as police hold drink-drive operation in Preston

One motorist fled from a drink-drive checkpoint in Preston overnight.

Police chased the vehicle after it failed to stop for officers in Guild Way, and caught and arrested its driver, though the force did not say what for.

A drink drive checkpoint was held in Guild Way, Preston overnight

Multiple vehicles were stopped as part of the annual crackdown on drivers climbing behind the wheel while over the legal limit.

It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was caught drink driving, but officers did seize a dark-coloured VW Golf after its driver was allegedly found to have no licence or insurance.

This year's campaign, which is also targeting drug drivers, was launched in Blackpool on Friday, December 1, in a publicity stunt that involved a hearse, police car, ambulance, and taxi lined up to remind revellers of the consequences of their actions when going out.

Insp Andy Trotter said: "If you’re out partying this Christmas then please plan ahead and book a taxi, check public transport times or don’t drink.

"If you know of someone who is driving under the influence of drink or drugs then please do the right thing and call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously before they kill themselves or somebody else.

"Nobody wants to end up in a police car, ambulance, or in the worst instance a hearse.”

Ambulance service sector manager Dave Rigby said: “Ambulance staff see first-hand the devastating impact of serious road traffic collisions and the life changing injuries, not only for the victims, their family and friends but also other road users and pedestrians.

"People should understand the benefits of safe driving and that they have a responsibility as both a driver and a passenger to help prevent more tragedy on our roads.”

Rhiannon Leeds, Lancashire Road Safety Partnership Coordinator, added: "We know that driving under the influence of drink or drugs is still an issue, particularly at this time of year.

"We hope by reminding people of their responsibilities to themselves and others we will reduce the number of people involved in collisions on Lancashire’s roads this festive season.”