Car seized after driver "swerving all over the road" only had a provisional licence

Preston Police seized an Audi today (Friday, June 15) after the driver was stopped for swerving all over the carriageway.

Police initially thought he was drunk before a breathalyser test proved he was not under the influence.

But a routine check showed that he did not have a full driving licence and was in fact a learner driver.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Driver believed drunk as swerving all over the road.

"Driver blew 0 but suffered from a bout of amnesia.

"Driver forgot he only had a provisional licence, forgot his L plates, forgot his supervisor and insurance."

The driver was reported for all offences and the car was seized by police.