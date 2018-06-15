Car seized after driver "swerving all over the road" only had a provisional licence

Preston Police seized an Audi today (Friday, June 15) after the driver was stopped for swerving all over the carriageway.
Police initially thought he was drunk before a breathalyser test proved he was not under the influence.
But a routine check showed that he did not have a full driving licence and was in fact a learner driver.
A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Driver believed drunk as swerving all over the road.
"Driver blew 0 but suffered from a bout of amnesia.
"Driver forgot he only had a provisional licence, forgot his L plates, forgot his supervisor and insurance."
The driver was reported for all offences and the car was seized by police.