Car seized after driver 'drove through puddles to splash pedestrians'

Car seized after driver 'deliberately drove through puddles and splashed pedestrians'

Officers from Lancashire's Roads Policing unit have seized a car after the driver was seen on Preston's Ringway driving at excess speed.

The driving was also seen to deliberately drive through puddles in order to splash pedestrians, according to officers.

The driver had previously been issued with a notice under Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act, which deals with motorists who use their vehicles "to cause alarm, distress or annoyance".

Because of the previous warning notice, this time his car has been seized.