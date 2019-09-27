Car rammed and man assaulted with baseball bat in 'targeted' Burnley incident

A man in his thirties has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted with a baseball bat by three men.

The incident happened just before 8-20am today. Police were called to reports of an assault. On arrival, they discovered a car had rammed into a man’s car on Old Hall Street. The occupants of the car, three men, then got out an approached the man in his 30s.

He was hit with weapons including what is believed be a baseball bat and damage was caused to his car.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The suspects are still at large.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are treating this as a targeted and isolated incident. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 292 of 27 September."