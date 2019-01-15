Car crashes into wall and catches fire in Preston as driver flees scene of carnage

Have your say

Brook Street in Preston was a scene of carnage after a car crashed into a wall and caught fire this morning.



Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at the junction of Brook Street and Aqueduct Street at 3am.

But when police and paramedics arrived at the scene the driver of the vehicle had disappeared.

Firefighters were called to attend to the burning wreckage of a Renault car which appeared to have hit the wall of a home in Aqueduct Street head-on.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 3am to reports that a vehicle was on fire in Aqueduct Street.

"The vehicle, a Renault car, had been involved in a collision with a building before setting on fire.

"Emergency services attended and fire was quickly extinguished.

"No-one was reported as injured with the driver believed to have made off from the scene."

The spokesman added: "We do not know whether the car was stolen."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Preston and the Urban Search and Rescue team were called to a road traffic collision on the junction of Brook Street and Aqueduct Street.

"The car had hit a wall and set on fire. Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"There was no reports of injuries."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0112 of January 15.