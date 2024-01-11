News you can trust since 1886
Car crashed into a van following a police chase in Leyland

A car chase through Leyland led to a young man being arrested.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
Four unmarked police cars gave chase to a vehicle, which was eventually stopped using a stinger, outside Tesco Express.

A young man was arrested and put in the back of a police van, after the driver was seen to collide with a white Transit van.

Turpin Lane was closed, with traffic diverted down Bent Lane while the scene was cleared.

