Car crashed into a van following a police chase in Leyland
A car chase through Leyland led to a young man being arrested.
Four unmarked police cars gave chase to a vehicle, which was eventually stopped using a stinger, outside Tesco Express.
A young man was arrested and put in the back of a police van, after the driver was seen to collide with a white Transit van.
Turpin Lane was closed, with traffic diverted down Bent Lane while the scene was cleared.