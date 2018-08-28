Cannabis worth £100k could lead to jail term for man

A man is facing sentencing after cannabis worth around £100,000 - including plants in a farm set up - was found at a house in Preston.

Mark Anthony Robinson, 41, of Kent Street, Preston, was arrested after police raided an address as a result of images from the force helicopter, Preston Magistrates' Court previously heard.

Officers found more than 100 plants estimated to have a street value of around £44,400 - along with cannabis from a previous production thought to be worth £60,570.

Robinson entered guilty pleas to producing a total of 6165.3 grams of a class B drug, and dishonestly diverting the electricity supply.

Both offences were over a period between September 1, 2017, and January 27.

The address was raided as a result of images taken by the police helicopter which showed a significant heat source within the premises.

They found 111 plants at an advance stage of growth, and a large amount of cannabis bush in sealed bags

An earlier hearing was told Robinson claimed the drugs were to be sold by him from a previous production he had done, in order to pay off a debt.

He could face at least four years in custody.

His sentencing was adjourned on Friday for a trial of issue to take place, and will be heard on a date to be set.