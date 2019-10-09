Cannabis farm with more than 100 plants raided and 25-year-old man arrested

Have your say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was raided in East Lancashire.



Police raided a terraced home at the corner of Market Street and South Shore Street in Church, near Oswaldtwistle, at 8.05am yesterday (October 8).

Officers forced entry to the rear of the home using 'the big red key' battering ram and found more than 100 mature plants across two floors.

A 25-year-old man, from Eastern Europe, has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

An officer with Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers conducted a drugs warrant at an address on Market Street, Oswaldtwistle on Tuesday (October 8).

"Entry was forced into the property and an extensive cannabis cultivation set up was found in all rooms on both floors, with over one hundred mature plants seized together with the equipment.

"An Eastern European male found at the address was arrested in connection with cannabis cultivation.

"This is one of a number of drug warrants to be executed in the Hyndburn area, showing our commitment in the fight against drugs on our streets."

Lancashire Police said the drugs bust is 'substantial', with a potential street value worth thousands.

A spokesman added: "We searched the premises and discovered a cannabis grow.

"This is a substantial set up complete with irrigation equipment, lights and fans.

"Potential street value is estimated to be in the thousands.

"Electricians are present to make the scene safe.

"Police arrested one man, a 25-year-old, on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

"He is currently in custody."