Police attended an address in Castleton Road on Thursday, October 7 following a tip-off from members of the local community.

A cannabis farm containing approximately 50 plants was uncovered once officers gained entry to the property.

Pictures from the scene show the electric meter had been bypassed, posing a potential fire risk.

Officers have confirmed no arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers have confirmed no arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "These cannabis grows not only fund organised crime but they also pose a fire risk.

"If a terraced property was to set fire, this could easily spread to neighbouring properties posing significant risk to life.

A cannabis farm was uncovered by police inside a property in Castleton Road, Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"If you have suspicions of any property being used in this way, please report it to us via 101."

Anyone with information can also report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.