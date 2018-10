Have your say

Police want help tracing a man in connection with with a number of frauds in pubs this week.

Officers said they want to speak to him about incidents in pubs in the Walmer Bridge, Longton, Hutton and Penwortham areas as well as a robbery which occurred at Subway on Fylde Road, Preston.

All of the incidents occurred on Wednesday, October 10.

Should you recognise the man in the photograph, ontact PC Thornton on 5737@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.