Can you help find missing Frank?

Police are appealing for help to trace an elderly man missing from Preston.

Frank Olsson, 88, was last seen in the Ashbourne Crescent area of Ingol around 10am today (Wednesday, October 3).

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with thinning grey hair. He wears glasses and was wearing a blue winter coat, brown flat cap, brown trousers and brown shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Frank has links to the Preston and Blackpool areas.

Sgt Stuart Wright, of Lancashire Police, said: “Frank has been missing for several hours now and we are very concerned following his disappearance.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Frank, or a man matching his description, to call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0650 of October 3