Can you help find Alan?

Officers says they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 30-year old Alan Zawadski

Alan, 30, from Dundee , Scotland, was last seen on May 1, 2021 in the Islington area of north London.

Police say Alan spoke to his mother a day later and advised he was travelling to her address in Preston.

Alan Zawadski indicated he was travelling to Preston. Image: Lancashire Police

"We are now appealing for your help to find him," said a police spokesman in making the appeal