Burnley woman, 46, given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from entering Kitchens service station
Marie Darbyshire, of Laithe Street, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.
Darbyshire was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on the Thursday, October 30, with the following condition to not enter Kitchens service station, Trafalgar Street, and the attached concourse.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.