Burnley woman, 46, given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from entering Kitchens service station

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 12:54 GMT
Lancashire Police and Crime update 03 Nov 2025
A 46-year-old Burnley woman as been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Marie Darbyshire, of Laithe Street, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.

Most Popular
Marie Darbyshire, 46, of Laithe Street, Burnley, has been given a two-year CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.placeholder image
Marie Darbyshire, 46, of Laithe Street, Burnley, has been given a two-year CBO as a result of shoplifting offences. | Lancashire Police

Darbyshire was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on the Thursday, October 30, with the following condition to not enter Kitchens service station, Trafalgar Street, and the attached concourse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Related topics:PoliceBurnley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice