Burnley sex offender sent back to prison after 'making and downloading child pornography'

Del Alan Summers was convicted of a number of serious sexual offences, as well as distributing and possessing indecent images of children, in 2009.

As part of his sentence, Summers was made subject of Sex Offender Notification Requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which, among other things, limited his access to the internet and prevented him from deleting his browser history.

In September 2019, officers from the East Management of Sex Offenders and Violent Offenders Team conducted a compliance visit at the defendant's home at the time in Jockey Street, Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Del Alan Summers (Credit: Lancashire Police)

During the visit, officers examined a tablet owned by the defendant and discovered deleted items on that device.

Summers admitted to deleting the internet history on that device and was arrested.

Further examination of other electronic devices revealed Summers had downloaded child pornography and then deleted his browser history in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Summers, 46, now of no fixed address, was convicted of possessing and making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to 20 months custody.

Lisa Parrington, from the East MOSOVO Team, said: "I welcome the sentence handed down to Summers, who clearly presents a risk to children through his sordid sexual interests.

"He attempted to hide his offending by deleting his browser history.

"MOSOVO Teams across Lancashire regularly carry out compliance visits to ensure individuals like Summers, who seek to breach court orders put in place to prevent them from re-offending, will be caught out and put back before the courts."