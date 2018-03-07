Burnley man denies child sex offences

A 27-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of child sex offences.

Benjamin Webster is accused of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13 to 15 and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, said to involve a total of 53 pictures.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2011 and 2016, in Burnley. The defendant, of Casterton Avenue, Burnley, indicated not guilty pleas to them all.

His case will be heard at the town's crown court and Webster was unconditionally bailed until April 9th.