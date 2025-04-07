Burnley man charged with sexually abusing girls aged 12 and 13 after child protection investigation
Lancashire Police launched an investigation after the girls reported being assaulted on March 28.
The force said a suspect was “quickly identified” and a 71-year-old man has since been charged.
Vincent Walker, 71, of Rawson Street, Burnley, was charged with three counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15; three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and three counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1 and was remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday, April 29.
Police statement
“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0172 of March 28.
“If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, you can report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
“You can also report information and crimes on our website https://orlo.uk/TZbfs
“Alternatively, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”