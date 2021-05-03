Burnley drug dealer jailed after being found with crack cocaine and heroin in a Kinder Egg
A man who was caught with a Kinder Egg containing wraps of crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for 21 months.
Wayne Roberts (40) and his co-defendant Lewis Taylor were charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply and two counts of supplying class A drugs.
Police said in March 2019, Roberts was stopped in a vehicle on Accrington Road, Burnley that was being driven by his co-defendant Lewis Taylor. The duo had stated that they were out teaching Taylor to drive who only held a provisional driving licence at the time of the incident.
Both were searched and officers from Immediate Response Team 5 located a kinder egg containing wraps of crack cocaine and heroin down Roberts' trousers. Officers also found £385 in cash and a mobile phone that had a large amount of messages offering the supply of class A drugs. An investigation was carried out linking the phone to Lewis Taylor.
In interview, Roberts stated that he was paid by Taylor in order to help him deal drugs and that on being stopped by the police Taylor threw the drugs to Roberts and told him to tell the police that the drugs and phone belonged to him. Roberts stated he agreed as he was threatened with violence if he didn't comply.
Despite the phone being linked to Taylor he denied all knowledge of the offences in interview. Sadly, Taylor died in a road traffic collision on Harold Street, Burnley, in December 2020.
Roberts, who is already serving a 36 month sentence for a separate burglary offence was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his involvement in supplying class A drugs throughout Burnley.
In a Facebook post after the sentencing, a police spokesman, said: "Burnley and Padiham police remain committed to targeting the issues caused by drug supply in the area.
"If you have any information regarding drug supply or anything that concerns you in your area then you can report this to us via 101. If you would like to report something and remain anonymous you can report this to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website http://orlo.uk/i2EwP. Alternatively you can email [email protected]"