Burglars smash window at Korean restaurant KimJi with bricks in Preston before stealing cash

Burglars used bricks to smash a restaurant window in Preston before stealing between £70 and £100 cash.

Owner of Korean eatery KimJi in Winckley Street, Sam Chen woke up on Monday morning to find the money had been taken from the till.

Glass found shattered on the floor at Kimji on Monday morning

He said: “They broke into the restaurant and stole some money from the till.

“When I looked at the CCTV it was at around 2am. They literally took two minutes. The till is behind something that you can’t see when you walk in so I think he’s been in the restaurant before.

“He didn’t even search for anything he just went straight to the till.

“He stole about £70 or £100. He was wearing a hoodie and was totally covered up.

“I don’t think anything can be done about it really.

“I only saw one of them going in but to climb through that hole in the door I think it would have needed two people.

“The door is fixed now. The glass company came out and fixed everything. They did it in about two hours.

“Including the stolen cash from the till it set us back between £300 and £400.

“It’s the first time this has happened to us. The previous owner said that it didn’t happen to them before.

“Cedarwood Coffee and Forum Bar informed me about it. We’re now open as usual and very thankful to the community for being so supportive.”

The break in took place 1am and 3am on Monday, June 10. Police say enquiries are “ongoing”.

Call police on 101 with information. Ref: LC-20190610-0445