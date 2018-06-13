Burglar who crashed car after police pursuit through Preston is given a chance by judge

Have your say

A terrified mum had her home broken into as her toddler slept upstairs, a court has heard.

Burglar Jordan Tyrer, 20, stole her car keys before taking her Ford Focus from her driveway and embarking on a dangerous police chase through Preston while twice the legal alcohol limit.

Lisa Worsley, prosecuting, described how Tyrer, of Maureen Avenue, Lostock Hall, near Preston, jumped red lights, overtook other road users and crossed onto the wrong side of the road during the pursuit on May 5.

It eventually ended with him crashing into a parked Citroen C3 in Deepdale.

She said: " The woman heard a loud bang from the utility room.

"She saw the door was open and pulled it closed. Her son was asleep upstairs.

"She then heard a vehicle revving outside and discovered it was her Ford Focus. She saw her car being reversed off the driveway and noticed the set of keys had gone."

Police chased Tyrer after an ANPR hit showed the car was travelling into Preston.

Ms Worsley added: " They headed to Aqueduct Street and saw it travelling in the opposite direction.

"The officer saw it approach the red lights at the junction with Garstang Road. It continued onto St George's Road, swerving."

Preston's Sessions House court was told he showed a "complete disregard" for other road users.

The pursuit went onto Skeffington Road where it tried to swerve to overtake a car but crashed.

Recorder Julian Shaw spoke of his disbelief after learning Tyrer, who comes from a stable family and has a job and qualifications, had only one other offence - another domestic burglary - on his record.

He said: "It just beggars belief that a young man from such a supportive family has done it again.

" At 17 OK, you're young, you're stupid, you get carried away.

"He shouldn't be here other than on work experience.

"He had all As and Bs at school but also has a very hard working ethic."

Tyrer narrowly avoided prison, instead being given a 15 month term in a young offender's institution, suspended for two years.

He must also do 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from the road for three years and ordered to do an extended retest.