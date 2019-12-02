Burglar who broke into house by reaching through the cat flap is jailed

A lowlife burglar who ransacked a family home after breaking in by reaching through the cat flap has been jailed for more than three years.

Lee Quarless, 32, targeted the property in the early hours of the morning while a mum and her young son slept upstairs.

Quarless, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft and was jailed for three years and one month at Nottingham Crown Court last Tuesday (26/11).

The court heard the woman and her son had been in bed at their property on Stowe Avenue, in West Bridgford, Notts., on June 5.

Quarless gained entry by breaking off the cat flap enabling him to reach in and turn the key left in the lock.

Once inside he stole a number of electrical items, two bicycles and the keys to the family car.

The thief then drove the car away from the property and the vehicle was later found in the local area by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers also searched a nearby address where they recovered a number of items of items that were stolen during the burglary.

Forensics linked to Quarless were also found at the scene providing detectives with the evidence needed to charge him with burglary.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the case: “Burglaries are an unacceptable invasion of peoples’ homes, which is a place that we believe our communities should be able to feel safest.

“That is why it is absolutely crucial that, where incidents are reported to us, the public can have faith that their reports will be taken seriously, that they will be thoroughly investigated and that we will pursue those responsible.

“Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police, with dedicated burglary teams now focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

“We want to reassure the people of Nottinghamshire that we will continue to pursue those committing burglaries and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.”