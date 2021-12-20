Burglar left 'trail of misery in his wake' after going on 'one-man crime spree' in Lancashire

Ryan Price committed numerous offences in Blackburn and Darwen over a two-week period earlier this year (2021).

The 24-year-old first broke into a house in Branch Road, Blackburn while the victim was sleeping on September 19.

The victim was awoken by a text from her bank at 6.30am which said her debit card had been used three times that morning, including twice at McDonalds.

Ryan Price was jailed for three years after going on a one-man crime wave through Blackburn and Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His crime spree continued on September 26 when Price was caught on CCTV breaking into a conservatory of a property in Sandy Lane, Darwen.

Price also broke into a chip shop, a home and attempted to break into a bakery in Blackburn Road, Darwen later the same day, police said.

On September 30, Price stole a bike and a scooter with a combined value of over £1,000 from a home in Fernhurst Barn, Blackburn.

He had also caused "significant damage" to a neighbouring home after attempting to break into the garage.

CCTV enquiries led to Price being identified as the person responsible.

Later that night, Price stole keys to a Volkswagen Golf GTI worth £12,000 after breaking into a home in Brotherston Drive, Blackburn.

He was later arrested the same day after he was caught driving the stolen vehicle on the M6.

Price, of Fishmoor Drive, Blackburn, was charged with 13 offences, including burglary and fraud by false representation Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service,

He was jailed for three years at Preston Crown Court earlier this month (December).

PC Fergus Bailey, of the East Target Team, said: "Price is a selfish individual who left a trail of misery in his wake.

"This type of offending leaves victims feeling anxious and no longer safe in their own homes.

"I am pleased Price has been given a custodial sentence and the people of Blackburn with Darwen will have some respite from his persistent offending."

