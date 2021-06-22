Burglar jailed for axe attack on Morecambe man and his dog

William Coulton, 59, from Kendal in Cumbria, was sentenced to a decade in prison after being found guilty of aggravated burglary after a trial at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, June 20).

The crime took place in June 2019 in the West End area of Morecambe.

The court heard how three men had entered a flat where the lone occupant was struck in the head and body with an axe and a bat.

The man's dog was also struck with the axe, but both the dog and his owner survived the attacks and have made full recoveries.

Speaking after the sentencing Sgt Adie Knowles of Lancaster CID, who was in charge of the enquiry, said: 'We are very satisfied with the sentence passed today which highlights the severity of the crime and also the injuries and trauma caused to the victim.

"I am pleased to inform the public that the victim and his dog have made a full recovery from their injuries, which is a miracle considering the weapons that were used to inflict them."

