Burglar jailed for 12 years after beating home owners with baseball bat in Preston

A man who broke into a home in Preston and battered his victims with a baseball bat has been jailed for 12 years.



Jordan Shaun Brame, 24, of Cobden Street, Allerton, Bradford, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 27.

Detectives described his actions as "abhorrent and sickening" after he targeted two men who were known to him, one of whom is disabled and blind.

Brame pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary after breaking into the home in Bowlingfield, Tanterton on February 2.

His accomplice, Natalia Jude, 33 - who also lives in Bowlingfield and is a neighbour to the victims - was arrested and charged with fraud.

She pleaded guilty and has been given a community sentence.

At around 4pm, Brame and Jude broke into a home in Bowlingfield and attacked two men with a baseball bat.

One of the men, 63, is registered blind and disabled. He suffered a serious head injury after being hit repeatedly with a baseball bat.

The other man, 57, suffered a broken nose, broken eye socket and cuts and bruises.

Brame and Jude fled the home with stolen cash, mobile phones and bank cards.

Brame was later arrested and charged with offences including wounding, theft, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, fraud and robbery.

He pleaded guilty at court to the aggravated burglary, fraud and theft and has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Det Con Azam Khan, of Preston CID, said: “This was a shocking and disgraceful crime where two men, one registered disabled and blind, were targeted.

"Brame’s actions were abhorrent and sickening, leaving both victims with injuries.

"The sentence handed down reflects the gravity of the crime and we welcome Brame’s imprisonment."