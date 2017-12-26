Bungling teenage duo chased by shopkeeper

A shopkeeper has told how two teenagers subjected him to a terrifying robbery while armed with a spiked knuckle duster, hammer and knife.

Dane Auden Pointon, 18, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, and a 17-year-old boy from Leyland, who cannot be named for legal reasons, robbed cash and cigarettes from the 60-year-old victim.

They struck in broad daylight on October 13 at 95p Bargains newsagents on Towngate, Leyland, Preston’s Sessions House Court was told last week. One of them was waving a hammer in the air whilst making threats to hurt the shopkeeper, telling him to hand over the money.

There was a struggle - but the duo fled the scene after dropping the hammer.

The brave worker, who has asked not to be named, then picked it up and chased them away with it.

Both bungling robbers are now spending the festive season behind bars after admitting robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Simon Newell imposed a 40 month sentence on the 17-year old and 46 months for Pointon, with a £170 victim surcharge.

The court also ordered the three weapons to be seized and destroyed.

The victim, who describes himself as a family man, said: “I was shocked. I hope they were scared of me when I had the hammer, they ran away.

“They should go out and get a proper job and make an honest living instead of trying to get easy money. I’m sure there’s lots of work about.

“ They must have been very brave or stupid to rob a shop at lunchtime. I’ve no idea why they chose us.

“It scared me but I’m determined to carry on.”