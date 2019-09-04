Bungling con jailed after making £0 from two Post Office raids

Have your say

​A man who used an imitation firearm in two attempted robberies has been jailed for more than five years.

Adam Jones, 21, from Ormskirk, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday after admitting to the offences in Ormskirk and Burscough earlier this year.

Adam Jones.

At around 3pm on Friday, July 19 Jones raided the Post Office in County Road, Ormskirk wearing dark clothing, and demanded money at gunpoint, but left empty-handed.

Then, just an hour later, Jones targeted a second Post Office, in Square Lane, Burscough, and demanded more money at gunpoint - but failed again.

No one was injured in either incident.

Jones was arrested by police on Flax Lane, Burscough the same day, with an imitation revolver was found nearby.

He was charged with two offences of attempted robbery and two offences of possessing an imitation firearm.

He pleaded guilty at court and was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Det Sgt Paul Mulrooney, of Ormskirk Police, said: “Adam Jones is clearly a dangerous offender whose actions that afternoon sparked fear and alarm in the community.

“His behaviour was callous and reckless, causing genuine fear for the staff members he targeted, who did not to know the firearm was a fake.

“Thankfully no-one was harmed and nothing stolen, with quick police work leading to Jones’ capture shortly after the second raid.

“This was a fast-moving investigation with support from a number of people, including victims who provided Jones’ description to officers, as well as response officers who arrested him. I would like to place on record my thanks to them.”