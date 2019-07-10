Holidaymakers have filmed the ''budget flight from hell'' - filled with up to 70 drunk festival goers who ignored the crew, shouted for hours and even vomited in the aisles.

Aneta Zukow, 24, and boyfriend, Piotr Nesan, 32, were on the flight from Manchester to Zadar, Croatia, with dozens of party animals heading to Hard Island festival.

Passengers even vomited in the aisles

Video shows the tourists wreaking havoc on the three-and-a half-hour flight - which was delayed because cabin crew struggled to control the rowdy hoard even before take off.

The rabble can be seen shouting and chanting at each other on the Ryanair flight, forcing stewards to call police to meet them at the airport.

A disgusting clip shows one young reveller vomiting all over himself and the aisle as his mate holds a bag - while others look on grinning.

Later he can be seen passed out in his seat, while his pals continue to yell and scream.

Aneta and her partner said almost the entire flight was filled with people going to the festival - billed as "the holiday for hard dance lovers".

She said many of the festival goers ignored the fasten seatbelts signs and were shouting at other members of the group sat many rows of seats away during the safety talk.

She described it as like being in "a nightclub without the music" and said three men were arrested by police in Croatia once the plane landed.

Support service manager Aneta, from Leeds, was sat right in the middle of the group travelling to Croatia for a two week holiday.

“It was like being in a jungle with wild animals”, she said.

“It was hell on earth. It was the worst flight of my life. It was absolutely appalling.

“The only way I can describe it is like being in a nightclub without the music 10,000ft above the ground.

“They were shouting, chanting and the crew could not calm them down.

“They were uncontrollable. No one could calm them down. It was completely unacceptable.

"All of them were drunk. The cabin crew threatened to throw them off several times.

“They were basically having a party on the plane. They were animals.

“It was obvious they were drunk when they boarded the plane. No one was allowed to buy alcohol for the whole flight because they were so drunk.

“It was unacceptable. The police came on when we landed before anyone was allowed to get off.

“Three of them were taken away. They were being arrested.

“It was a horrible experience.”

Aneta said the group appeared to be drunk even before they boarded the plane which took off an hour late, on Saturday.

They could be seen stumbling around, riding around on suitcases and drinking in airport bars at Manchester Airport, she said.

But everyone was allowed to board the plane, which was delayed as cabin crew battled to explain important safety information to the festival-goers.

The “disgustingly drunk” Brits were travelling to Zabar for the Hard Island festival, at Zrce Beach, on the west coast.

Hard Island Festival, which started on Friday, is billed as ‘The holiday for hard dance lovers’ and runs until Thursday.

Aneta’s video footage shows one member of the group arguing with a female flight attendant who can be heard saying “we’ve called the police, you’re being arrested”.

The cabin crew member tell the man he had “not followed safety regulations”.

In a separate clip, police officers can be seen boarding the plane.

Aneta claims many of the group ignored the fasten seatbelts signs and were shouting at other members of the group sat many rows of seats away.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Manchester to Zadar requested police assistance upon arrival after a number of passengers became disruptive.

"The aircraft landed normally and police removed the individuals.

"The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and this is now a matter for local police."