Buckshaw Village man secretly filmed woman having sex and posted 100s of upskirting pics online
The woman had consented to Paul McGuinness taking some images but others he took “sneakily” including videos of the pair having sex, a court heard.
When she discovered this she asked him to delete them but he did not do so and another woman found them on his phone and McGuinness admitted having taken the nude and semi-naked images without her knowledge or consent.
The police became involved and when his phone was seized about 1,000 such images in all three categories of seriousness were found, said Lee Bonner, prosecuting.
When the horrified victim was shown 298 of the images she said that all but three had been taken without her consent. A chat log between McGuinness and another man was found showing the defendant had shared an intimate photo of her and suggested the other man rape her.
McGuinness, of Anderton Crescent, Buckshaw Village, near Chorley, pleaded guilty to offences involving the woman and also admitted making images of other women.
Mr Bonner told Liverpool Crown Court that investigations also showed a burst of 20 images under the skirt of an air hostess on a flight to Manchester.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to nine offences involving taking, making, possessing and distributing indecent images and upskirting.
Jason Smith, defending, pointed out that McGuinness, formerly of Haydock, Merseyside, had been a juvenile when the offences occurred and he has since matured.
He described his behaviour as “abhorrent” and said the defendant “has not sought to minimise his conduct.”
There had been a delay between his offending behaviour and sentencing and he has found work and his employers were aware of the proceedings, said Mr Smith.
Sentencing McGuinness, Judge David Potter said, “You have shown insight into your offending and a willingness to do something about the deviant conduct you engaged in.”
He told him, “These were disgraceful acts of betrayal and sexual deviance, taking photographs not only for your own gratification but across social media.”
The judge said the offences were so serious there had to be a custodial sentence and imposed 16 months detention but suspended it for 18 months.
He also ordered him to carry out 120 hours unpaid work, five days rehabilitation activities and pay £150 prosecution costs.
McGuinness was ordered to sign on the Sexual Offenders Register for ten years and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was imposed for the same length of time.