Brothers charged with supplying heroin and cocaine on the run after failing to attend court

Two brothers from Hyndburn are wanted by Lancashire Police after failing to attend court.



Michael Hall, 31, and Richard Hall, 34, are wanted after they failed to appear at court last week to face charges of supplying heroin and cocaine.

The brothers, who are from the Oswaldwsitle area, are both around 5ft 9ins, of medium build and both sometimes wear glasses.

Richard is now believed to have moved to Scotland.

Both also have links to Accrington, Blackburn and Burnley,

A spokesman for Hyndburn Police said: "Police have been carrying out enquiries to locate the pair and are now appealing to the public for help."

Michael Hall, 31 (pictured left) and Richard Hall, 34 (pictured right) are wanted after they failed to appear at court. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to pcontact Lancashire Police on 101 or email 3624@lancashire.pnn.police.uk .

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.