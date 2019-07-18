Brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Have your say

Hashem Abedi has been brought into the dock of court number one at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and glasses the 22-year-old, who has short dark hair and a moustache, is flanked by two police officers and three security guards.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi

He stood to give his name and date of birth to the court.

Asked for his nationality he replied: "British."

He confirmed that he is currently of no fixed address.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court Abedi has been charged with 22 counts of murder relating to each victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack, one count of attempted murder encompassing all other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.

The court heard 260 people were seriously injured, including those with life-changing injuries.

At least 600 people reported psychological harm, the court was told.

Abedi looked at the prosecutor as the case was outlined.

Manchester Arena bombing suspect Hashem Abedi has indicated through his counsel Zafar Ali QC that he will plead not guilty to 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause explosions.

The names of all 22 victims were read out in court as the charges were put to Abedi.

The case was then adjourned until a bail hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.

The hearing lasted 15 minutes.

Mr Ali told the court Abedi had been in solitary confinement since his arrest in Libya two years ago, and had been tortured by the Special Deterrence Force in Tripoli, also known as Rada. He said Abedi was forced to sign a 40-page confession under extreme duress.

Mr Ali said his client did not contest extradition because he wanted to return to the UK to clear his name.